Business

Germany: Retailers urge fresh stimulus to prevent US-style apocalypse

After a historic drop in sales due to the pandemic, retailers say further economic aid is now critical. The shift to online shopping has accelerated during lockdown, leaving Germany's bricks and mortar stores vulnerable.

A woman stands in front of discount signs on a shop window

Germany's city centers may be bustling again, but not at the same level as before the coronavirus lockdown. Worse still, early indications suggest people aren't spending with the same enthusiasm. The country's retail sector expects this year's loss in non-food trade to hit €40 billion ($45.6 billion). Sales will end 2020 down 22% compared to last year, according to the German retail federation HDE.

Figures published this week showed clothes and shoe stores were the hardest hit during the stay-at-home orders introduced in March and April, with sales plummeting 65% and 61% respectively. German jewelers and toy stores, meanwhile, saw their revenues cut almost in half.

"Retailers in large city centers that draw a lot of tourists have been affected the most. Asia and Russia's wealthy are missing," Markus Wotruba, head of research at the retail analyst BBE, told DW. He added that Germans are, for the time being, more likely to shop in their immediate vicinity, which has shrunk the catchment area of many regional shopping malls.

Online now a necessity

Industry experts also note how the pandemic has exacerbated the shift to online retail — a far more advanced phenomenon in the US and where Germany was, until recently, a laggard. Last year, the Amazon effect forced almost 10,000 US retailers into insolvency and the research firm Coresight estimates that the pandemic will have a similar effect. Among the big American names already to file for bankruptcy this year are the department stores JC Penney and Neiman Marcus.

Watch video 01:56

Amazon dominates e-commerce 25 years after founding

Europe's top economy, meanwhile, has been playing digital catch up with its US and UK counterparts. Until recently, online retail sales in Germany made up less than 10% of the overall retail market, but that share has spiked to almost 14%. In 2019 alone, e-commerce grew nearly 12% to €72.6 billion. While Amazon leads the pack here too, homegrown online brands Otto and Zalando are growing fast.

Wotruba said the pandemic has accelerated the "gradual erosion" of legacy retailers due to consumers' sudden preference for online shopping but that many brands have been "under pressure for a long time." The health emergency has given them a reason to quit with their heads held high, he said. "It's easier to close your business now and to blame it on COVID- 19 than to admit that you would have been out of business anyway."

Retail bankruptcies due

HDE also foresees a wave of German retail bankruptcies before the end of the year — potentially as high as 10,000 companies, affecting more than a hundred thousand workers. Economic measures by the government have, so far, spared retailers from declaring the inevitable until September at the earliest. They've also been helped by rules preventing landlords from canceling tenancies due to unpaid rents. A second wave of infections and renewed lockdowns would, however, be difficult for many retailers to bear, HDE warns.

The country's biggest department store group Karstadt Kaufhof is, so far, the highest-profile casualty. Last month, it announced the closure of 62 of its 172 stores, as well as 20 branches of the subsidiary Karstadt Sports. Karstadt and Galeria Kaufhof are two brands that have been burned into the collective memory of most Germans. For more than 130 years, they've been a major draw to city centers. The presence of these so-called anchor brands also encouraged shoppers to venture into smaller, independent retailers. In recent years, however, specialist stores — and more recently online shopping — have tempted away all but the giants' most loyal fans. 

Shoppers in Dortmund

Shoppers may have returned to German city centers but they're spending less

"In large cities, landlords are fine with the [department] store closures because they can then convert these huge properties into residential and office spaces. But in Leverkusen [near Cologne], for example, the Karstadt store is already in a shared building with two residential developments and it will be harder to find a new tenant for the retail space," Christoph Scharff, managing director and head of retail services at BNP Paribas Real Estate, told DW.

The threat of stores lying empty is a cause of great anxiety for politicians at the city and town level, particularly in smaller, less attractive areas, where the closures will have a knock-on effect on all retail activity.

Closures hurt other stores

"We see that small and independent retailers who see no successor [to Karstadt moving in] are closing as well, and with so much real estate now available within a short time, our cities will certainly change," said BBE's Wotruba. He thinks the fringes of city centers could be the biggest losers.

The retail crisis is also spurring calls for Germany to drop its strict rules on Sunday trading, along with demands for nationwide and international marketing campaigns, and questions over whether cities will be able to hold their Christmas markets this year.

HDE said on Wednesday that while the government's temporary 3% cut in VAT (sales tax) from 19-16% is welcome, the retail sector urgently requires further stimulus measures, including an extension in protection from bankruptcy, specific aid to help city centers recover from the pandemic and more efforts to spur consumer demand.

As city centers continue to experience a huge upheaval, Scharff from BNP Paribas sees three big trends emerging; the use of big data to better respond to consumers' needs, the transition of city centers toward entertainment and socializing, and the increasing importance of health and wellbeing venues, including gyms, to tempt consumers downtown.

Wotruba sees a time when more stores will exist to showcase products but not necessarily sell them directly. "Some may only be touchpoints or showrooms," he told DW. "In an increasingly fierce marketplace, all stores will need to have a strong and unique selling proposition to stay alive."

  • A bar in Leipzig, Germany. Just closed or closed permanently

    Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic

    Just boarded up or closed?

    Since some places are opening up and others are under stay-at-home orders, it is hard to distinguish between a shop that is temporarily closed and one that is just gone. We are still in the middle of global chaos. Add the fact that bankruptcy and other legal proceedings are slow and it becomes clear that we are only dealing with things from the start of the year. The first big wave is yet to come.

  • Black Friday shopping in California in 2019

    Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic

    Small retailers: going quietly

    Since many stores have been forced to close for weeks or even months, it's no surprise that retailers have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. J.Crew, a preppy US retailer, declared bankruptcy and Esprit said it would close all its stores in Asia. Because of online shopping many of the companies were already on shaky ground before COVID-19 came along. The pandemic just hurried things along.

  • A Karstadt shopping bag

    Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic

    Big retailers: The bigger they are

    In the US, high-end department store Neiman Marcus is looking for bankruptcy protection, while 118-year-old JCPenney with its 800 stores filed for Chapter 11 in mid-May. Experts think more will follow. Germany's largest department store chain, Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof, is rumored to be looking into all its options. Whether these companies will just slim down or close altogether remains to be seen.

  • A charity that helps old people in Germany

    Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic

    Charities: When the helpers need help

    In the UK, a recent study concluded that one in 10 charities may close by the end of the year. They face the double threat of increased demand for services and less money coming in through fundraising. Again it is small local groups working in social care and disadvantaged communities that are most vulnerable. But even some famous groups like the National Trust are facing a steep cliff.

  • A restaurant in Munich with all its tables bunched together

    Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic

    Restaurants: A table for no one

    As mom-and-pop restaurants go out of business, many predict that the world will soon only be left with big national or international chains. But even some large chains were not on solid enough footing to pull through the COVID-19 closures. In Germany, Vapiano, a popular eatery, started bankruptcy proceedings and put itself up for sale. Maredo, a steakhouse chain, closed a third of its restaurants.

  • Check-in at Lufthansa

    Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic

    Tourism: On a wing and a prayer

    American car rental giant Hertz hit the skids in May because no one was renting cars. Its CEO quit, they filed for bankruptcy and laid off 10,000 employees in North America. The rest of the tourism industry didn't do much better. Lufthansa took a €9 billion ($8 billion) aid package from the government and Virgin Australia entered voluntary administration, though it's still operating some flights.

  • Pumping oil in Yugra, Russia

    Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic

    Oil: No longer black gold

    As the price of oil tanked because of low demand, many in the once robust industry took cover. In April, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Whiting Petroleum and Ultra Petroleum filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US. But they are not calling it quits. Each say they are negotiating to restructure their debt with creditors and will soon be back in the black. They just need travel to get back to normal.

  • FC Kaiserslautern fans in better times

    Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic

    Sports: Playing to empty stadiums

    For months, orchestras, theater groups and sport teams have been mothballed or just play in front of cameras instead of thousands of fans. Besides missing the rush from the crowds, the groups are missing out on millions in ticket money and advertising. In mid-June, German professional soccer team FC Kaiserslautern announced it was entering bankruptcy proceedings. Experts think more will follow.

  • Keep your distance sign at a Seattle shop

    Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic

    A dismal Q2 for 2020

    The past few months have been dramatic, but many have had the luxury of a government cushion in the form of subsidies or loans like many freelancers in Germany. The true economic scale of COVID-19 lockdowns will only come to light in the second half of the year. That's when subsidies will end and courts will have caught up and we will be buried in an avalanche of bankruptcies and unemployment.

  • A rainbow over the beach in Grömitz, Germany

    Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic

    An opportunity in disguise

    Some see bankruptcy as a badge of pride, some as shameful. But it doesn't mean the end of the road. It has long been used to restructure and come out stronger. Henry Ford went bankrupt before starting the company we know today. During the 2008 financial crisis, GM and Chrysler filed for bankruptcy and made it. The coronavirus epidemic will cause pain — it may also bring about change for the good.

    Author: Timothy Rooks


