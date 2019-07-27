 Germany: Rescuers reach two men trapped in flooded cave | News | DW | 28.07.2019

News

Germany: Rescuers reach two men trapped in flooded cave

Two men exploring Germany's Falkenstein Cave found themselves trapped after heavy rains caused the cave to flood, blocking their exit. Divers have been sent out, but the rushing currents have hampered the rescue.

Rescuers inspect the entrance of the Falkenstein Cave where two men went missing in Grabenstetten, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/Krytzner)

Authorities near the southwestern German town of Grabenstetten launched a major rescue operation on Sunday evening to save two men trapped in a nearby flooded cave.

According to the fire department, a cave guide and a tourist were exploring Falkenstein Cave when rising water levels blocked their exit.

Strong storms and heavy rainfall at the weekend caused the level of the Elsach River, the source of source which lies within the cave, to quickly rise, reported the Stuttgarter Zeitung.

After several hours and one unsuccessful attempt, rescue divers were able to locate the men, who are in a section of the cave that is reasonably well-protected from the rising waters.

"Both men are doing well. They are in the 'Reutlinger Halle' which is around 500 meters (1,640 feet) away from the entrance to the cave and has enough space," Harald Herrman, local fire chief and head of the rescue operation, told the daily Bild newspaper.

Höhlenrettungs-Großübung in der Falkensteiner Höhle (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

Falkenstein Cave is regularly used for rescue training, such as this exercise in 2006

Rushing waters halt rescue operation

Despite locating the men, authorities were forced to halt the rescue operation on Sunday night, as the rushing flood waters have made it too dangerous to try and extract the men, who are reportedly in their 30s.

Rescue divers have brought the two men food, water and warm neoprene suits and will remain with them through the night.

The rescue operation is slated to begin again early on Monday morning.

Dozens of rescue teams including police, firefighters, mountain rescue service, and emergency doctors are currently on the scene.

The Falkenstein Cave (in German: Falkensteiner Höhle) is part of the Swabian Alb mountain range and is a popular tourist destination. The cave is also frequently used to train cave rescue missions.

rs/aw (dpa, AFP)

