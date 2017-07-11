Germany reports highest daily COVID death toll since February

Germany's Robert Koch Institute for disease control on Wednesday reported 446 COVID-19 deaths in the previous 24 hours — the highest daily figure since February 18.

The number — still less than half of what it was when fatalities peaked during the second wave at the end of last year — comes as authorities grapple with the implications of the new omicron variant.

What's the significance of the latest figures?

The numbers from the RKI bring Germany's total number of dead from COVID-19 to 101,790. The last time a higher daily figure was recorded was on February 20, when it was 490.

While the number of deaths is much lower than it was at its peak, the current number of infections at present is considerably higher.

Experts have attributed the lower death to infection ratio to the benefits of vaccination, which can protect against the most severe manifestations of the disease.

Although fatalities rose, the nationwide seven-day incidence rate fell for the second time in a row — to 442.9 people, from 452.2 people on Tuesday.

Watch video 03:15 100,000 COVID deaths in Germany – a grim milestone

Fears that clinics face collapse

Germany's federal and regional governments on Tuesday agreed they would take action to counter the fourth wave of COVID-19.

Already criticized by scientists and medics for acting too late, the leaders are expected to decide on the new measures on Thursday. Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz has said he will back a proposal to mandate COVID vaccinations for everybody next year.

Planned measures include ramping up the vaccination campaign and restricting contact, especially for unvaccinated people.

The president of Germany's DIVI association for intensive care has warned that there could be 6,000 people in intensive care by Christmas regardless of what measures are implemented.

"The situation is really becoming increasingly tight," DIVI chief Gernot Marx told ZDF television, urging a temporary lockdown. "We need to save the clinics from collapse."

New omicron cases in Baden-Württemberg

Meanwhile, 4 people in the southern German state of Baden-Württemberg have tested positive for the omicron variant, despite having been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Three of the infected people returned from a business trip to South Africa on November 26 and 27, the state public health office said. The fourth is a family member of one of the returnees.

"All four people are fully vaccinated. A mutation analysis carried out by the state health office has confirmed that all of them are infected with the new variant of concern," the office said in a statement. All four were said to be in quarantine.

rc/wmr (dpa, Reuters)