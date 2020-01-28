 Germany reports fifth coronavirus case | News | DW | 30.01.2020

News

Germany reports fifth coronavirus case

A fifth coronavirus case has been confirmed in the southern German state of Bavaria. The patient worked at the same company as the other four people thought to have caught the virus from a coworker visiting from China.

Scientists in protective gear looking at a test tube (picture alliance/dpa/B. Thissen)

A fifth person in Germany has fallen sick with a new coronavirus, health authorities confirmed on Thursday evening.

The male patient worked at the same company in the southern state of Bavaria where the other cases originated from, Bavaria's state health ministry said in a statement.

The other cases include three men and a woman who work at German car parts supplier Webasto. The company said on Tuesday that an employee at its headquarters in Stockdorf contracted the virus from a colleague visiting from China on a business trip.

As of Thursday evening, no other employees who work at the company tested positive for the virus, Bavarian health officials said.

More to follow...

rs/sms   (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

Watch video 00:31

WHO declares coronavirus a global health emergency

Audios and videos on the topic

WHO declares coronavirus a global health emergency  

