Germany reports fifth coronavirus case

A fifth person in Germany has fallen sick with a new coronavirus, health authorities confirmed on Thursday evening.

The male patient worked at the same company in the southern state of Bavaria where the other cases originated from, Bavaria's state health ministry said in a statement.

The other cases include three men and a woman who work at German car parts supplier Webasto. The company said on Tuesday that an employee at its headquarters in Stockdorf contracted the virus from a colleague visiting from China on a business trip.

As of Thursday evening, no other employees who work at the company tested positive for the virus, Bavarian health officials said.

More to follow...

rs/sms (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

