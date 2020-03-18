Germany reports few violations as states impose coronavirus lockdowns

Once-busy public spaces fell quiet on Saturday as a number of states in Germany imposed quarantine measures that call on people to stay home. Bavaria, Saarland, Rhineland-Palatinate, Hamburg, Lower Saxony and Hesse have all gone into partial lockdown.

In Bavaria, Germany's largest state by area, State Premier Markus Söder said people should remain inside unless traveling to work, the doctor or the supermarket. Walks and exercise outdoors are generally allowed, but only individually or in small family groups.

Bavarian police reported only isolated instances of violations on Saturday, such as five youths celebrating a birthday party at a construction site or a group of three people drinking around a bonfire. Violators were given warnings in each case.

The western state of Saarland reported roughly 20 violations overnight, mostly by young people, according to police.

A day of observation

Authorities have indicated that observing the public response to social distancing measures on Saturday will be key in determining how to proceed with further restrictions in Germany. "We will look at the behavior of the population this weekend," Helge Braun, the head of Angela Merkel's Chancellery, told Spiegel Online.

Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said he understands people "have a need for fresh air" in the current circumstances, but admonished those continuing to socialize in groups, including at so-called corona parties, which he referred to as "bad jokes."

"Maybe we can nudge the others a little bit to suck it up so that we can protect ourselves from further restrictions on freedoms," he told the Frankfurter Allgemeinen Sonntagszeitung.

Merkel is due to meet with state premiers on Sunday to decide whether a lockdown should be instituted at a national level.

Authorities in Germany are scrambling to curb the coronavirus pandemic. The country has reported more than 20,000 infections of the virus on Saturday, with 70 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. In addition to lockdown efforts, the German government has imposed a number of other restrictions on movement, including closing borders and barring entry to many foreigners.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Contaminated door handles Current research says the coronavirus family of viruses can survive on some surfaces, like door handles, for an average of four to five days. Like all droplet infections, SARS-CoV-2 can spread via hands and frequently touched surfaces. Although it hasn't previously been seen in humans and therefore hasn't been studied in detail, experts believe it spreads similarly to other known coronaviruses.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Not so delicious A certain degree of caution is called for when eating lunch at your work cafeteria or in a cafe — that is, if they haven't been closed yet. Technically, coronaviruses can contaminate cutlery or crockery if they're coughed on by an infected person. But the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) states that "no infections with SARS-CoV-2 via this transmission route are known to date."

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Virus-carrying teddy bears? Should parents fear a possible infection from imported toys? It's unlikely, say the BfR. As of yet, there are no cases of an infection via imported toys or other goods. Initial laboratory tests show that the pathogens can remain infectious for up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to three days on plastic and stainless steel - especially in high humidity and cold settings.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Packages, letters and shipped goods A recent study from the Rocky Mountain Laboratories in the US found the novel coronavirus can survive up to 72 hours on stainless steel and up to 24 hours on cardboard surfaces — in an ideal laboratory setting. But because the survival of the virus is dependent on many factors like temperature and humidity, the BfR says getting infected from handling the post is "rather unlikely."

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Can my dog infect me, or can I infect my dog? Experts consider the risk of pets being infected with the coronavirus to be very low. But they can't yet rule it out. The animals themselves show no symptoms, so they don't become ill. However, if they are infected, it is possible they could transmit coronaviruses via the air or via excretions (their poop).

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Fruit and vegetables: suddenly dangerous? "Unlikely." According to the BfR, transmitting SARS-CoV-2 via contaminated food is not likely to happen and, so far, there are no proven cases of infection this way. As the viruses are heat-sensitive, heating food during cooking can further reduce the risk of infection. Of course, you should thoroughly wash your hands before cooking and eating — and this goes for anytime, regardless of corona!

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Contaminated frozen food Although the SARS and MERS coronaviruses known to date don't like heat, they are quite immune to the cold. Research shows they can remain infectious at minus 20 degrees Celsius for up to two years. But the BfR gives frozen food the all-clear. So far, there's no evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection via the consumption of any food, including frozen food.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? But leave those wild animals alone! The COVID-19 outbreak has prompted many extraordinary measures and China's ban of the consumption of wild animals is no exception. There is compelling research to suggest the novel coronavirus originated in bats before being passed to humans via another intermediate animal. But it's not the animals we need to blame — experts say humans are exposed to these viruses via our interaction with animals. Author: Julia Vergin (cs)



