Germany repatriates women and children with links to IS

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said late Wednesday that eight women who had joined the so-called Islamic State terror group have been repatriated from Syria.

Twenty-three children had also been brought back to Germany.

Maas said: "The children are not responsible for their situation... the mothers will have to answer for their acts."

Authorities will investigate repatriated women

The aircraft carrying the women and children landed at Frankfurt International Airport late Wednesday night.

Before returning to Germany they had been held at a detention camp in Roj in northeastern Syria.

Upon arrival the women were taken into custody and are under criminal investigation.

Germany had arranged the repatriation along with Denmark, which received three women and 14 children as part of the mission, according to Maas.

