 Germany repatriates women and children with links to IS | News | DW | 06.10.2021

News

Germany repatriates women and children with links to IS

Women and children with links to the so-called Islamic State have been brought back to Germany. They are being held in custody.

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas pictured at the 76th UN General Assembly

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the repatriated women with links to the so-called Islamic State will have to 'answer for their acts'

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said late Wednesday that eight women who had joined the so-called Islamic State terror group have been repatriated from Syria.

Twenty-three children had also been brought back to the country.

Maas said: "The children are not responsible for their situation... the mothers will have to answer for their acts."

More to follow...

kb/jsi (AFP, dpa)

