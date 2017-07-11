Germany repatriates women and children with links to IS

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Women and children with links to the so-called Islamic State have been brought back to Germany. They are being held in custody.
Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the repatriated women with links to the so-called Islamic State will have to 'answer for their acts'
Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said late Wednesday that eight women who had joined the so-called Islamic State terror group have been repatriated from Syria.
Twenty-three children had also been brought back to the country.
Maas said: "The children are not responsible for their situation... the mothers will have to answer for their acts."
More to follow...
kb/jsi (AFP, dpa)