Germany remembers Berlin attack victims — DW's Simon Young

On December 19, 2016, Islamist attacker Anis Amri drove a stolen truck through a crowd in central Berlin, killing and injuring dozens. Five years later, the background to the attack remains unclear.
The pandemic didn't stop the mother of DW Reporter Sarah Hucal from seeing Germany’s famous Christmas markets. They took a boat trip to find out if it was still possible to get into the Christmas spirit.
Germany summoned the Russian ambassador and expelled two diplomats after an alleged FSB operative was found guilty of killing an ethnic Chechen. The 2019 murder took place in broad daylight in central Berlin.
The pandemic is once again forcing the closure of many popular Christmas markets across Germany. But in some regions where COVID infection rates are low, authorities are cautiously moving ahead.
