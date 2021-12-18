 Germany remembers Berlin attack victims — DW′s Simon Young | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 19.12.2021

DW News

Germany remembers Berlin attack victims — DW's Simon Young

Watch video 02:33

Berliner Breitscheidplatz fünf Jahre nach dem Terroranschlag Ort: Berlin, Deutschland Sendedatum: 18.12.2021

Berlin Christmas market terror attack 5 years on 18.12.2021

Four years since attack on Berlin Christmas market 18.12.2020

