Germany rejects US push to waive COVID vaccine patents

The German federal government, said a spokeswoman Thursday, rejects US calls for patent waivers on coronavirus vaccines.

"The US suggestion for the lifting of patent protection for COVID-19 vaccines has significant implications for vaccine production as a whole," emphasizing, "the protection of intellectual property is a source of innovation and must remain so in the future."

Instead, she pointed to improving production capacity and quality control as impediments to wider access to vaccines, not intellectual property rights.

Germany, she said, supports the COVAX initiative (COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access) aimed at giving vaccine access to as many people in the world as possible. She noted that discussions at the World Trade Organization (WTO) were ongoing.

The government statement came in response to a shift in US policy in which President Joe Biden's administration called for a temporary patent waiver on COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday as a way to facilitate vaccine access.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.