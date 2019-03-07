 Germany registers shocking number of child abuse cases | News | DW | 06.06.2019

News

Germany registers shocking number of child abuse cases

Police have said that this year's crime statistics paint a grim picture of the state of child welfare in Germany. More than 100 children were killed in 2018, and thousands were sexually abused.

German Federal Crime Office (BKA) President Holger Münch (picture-alliance/dpa/B. v. Jutrczenka)

German criminal statistics for the year 2018 were released on Thursday and police say they paint a very dark picture.

According to the report, 136 children were violently killed in 2018 — with 80% of victims under the age of 6. Another 98 children were also the victims of attempted killings.

The number of children sexually abused last year rose 6.43% over 2017, to a staggering 14,600 cases — an average of 40 each day.   

Police say that the actual number of cases is likely much higher, but as perpetrators tend to be family members, friends, or neighbors, it is often very difficult for the children to report such crimes.

'We must assume many crimes go undetected'

Holger Münch, president of Germany's Federal Crime Office (BKA), said that although police were able to solve almost 80% of the child sexual abuse cases they were dealing with: "That statistic only represents crimes that police were made aware of. We must assume — and experts estimate — that many crimes go undetected."

Police also uncovered 7,449 cases of the production and distribution of child pornography in 2018, a 14% increase over 2017. The BKA says that the uncovering of such cases was due in large part to international co-operation.

In early May, for instance, US law enforcement alerted German authorities to a string of images that allowed the police to use "technical means" to locate and arrest perpetrators. Authorities, however, say that German privacy laws that prohibit the storage of IP addresses have hindered many attempts to uncover such crimes.

Münch called for a 10-week storage of data to assist authorities in their hunt for criminals. He said that in 4,000 of the 20,000 concrete leads the BKA received, IP addresses were the only tool at its disposal. 

'Unbinding empathy' doesn't help victims

Federal Commissioner for Sexual Abuse Issues Johannes-Wilhelm Rörig put great emphasis on the need to create state agencies to deal with the situation from a preventative standpoint: "Create state child abuse commissions. Agree to binding, concrete measures for prevention and intervention."

Rörig said "unbinding empathy" will not help victims, and emphasized the urgent need to addresses shortages in funding and training at Germany's youth services offices.

