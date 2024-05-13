Germany: Refugee clinging to coach falls onto highway

Two refugees were secretly traveling under a coach in the state of Bavaria as one of them fell onto a motorway. Both men suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Two refugees traveling secretly underneath a coach were discovered as one of them fell onto a motorway in the southern German state of Bavaria on Sunday.

Both of them only suffered minor injuries, said the police.

One of the men fell in front of a woman driving on the A99 highway in the district of Ebersberg. She managed to brake and avoid running him over.

The coach driver was alerted by her honking, and stopped soon near the town of Vaterstetten. The second man then emerged from under the vehicle.

Two 26-year-olds from Morocco, say police

The two men were asylum seekers from Morocco, said the police. They informed authorities they were both 26 years old.

Authorities believed they were travelling near the exhaust system of the bus, as they were both covered in soot. They had suffered abrasions and were taken to the nearby hospital.

Edited by: John Silk