Germany reduces arms sales to Saudi Arabia

The German government approved two arms sales to Saudi Arabia in the first six months of the year, worth a total of €831,003 ($915,817), according to Economy Ministry figures released on Wednesday. Details of what was sold were not included in the report.

In the equivalent period of 2018, Saudi Arabia was Germany's third biggest customer, after Algeria and the United States, mainly buying naval boats. Chancellor Angela Merkel's administration approved five arms sales to the Middle Eastern kingdom from January to June 2018, worth a total of €161,874,673.

Saudi Arabia has continually been accused of human rights abuses, and the murder of Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul prompted a public outcry that led Germany to pledge to end arms exports to the kingdom.

The government had already pledged to end arms exports to "countries directly involved in the Yemen War" in its coalition contract made in early 2018, though some sales have continued since.

New record

Meanwhile, data revealed by the Economy Ministry in response to a Left party information request showed that in the first 10 months of 2019, Germany authorized €7.4 billion in arms exports, closing in on a new annual record.

The standing record is from 2015, when the government authorized €7.9 billion in arms exports.

It is possible that figure will be overshot before the end of the year.

The figures were revealed in response to an inquiry filed with the ministry by Left party politician Sevim Dagdelen. The report shows that €2.3 billion in weapons of war and a further €5.1 billion in arms-related materials were approved before October 31 this year.

By mid-2019, Germany had already authorized €5.3 billion in arms exports, surpassing the total annual figures for 2018 of €4.8 billion.

The figures indicate arms export contracts that have been approved for the future and not actual exports.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier defended the difference by pointing to the political stalemate that followed elections in 2017, saying it caused a delay in decision-making and a consequent jump in export figures for 2019 that "only seems surprising".

But Dagdelen isn't convinced. "Nearly every request is a winner," she said. "If you apply for a weapons export contract, it will be approved. That's not authorization policy, that's rubber-stamp policy."

