Germany ready to spend €75 billion to tackle climate change by 2030: report

Germany's finance minister said failure to secure a "convincing solution" may risk government stability. Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on the private sector to take up the "Herculean task" to combat climate change.
Germany's governing coalition parties will meet Friday to discuss measures targeting the transportation sector to ensure the country meets its 2030 goals to combat climate change.
Proposals call for tax breaks and subsidies to bolster electric car purchases, the construction of new cycle paths, improving public transportation, promoting alternative fuels and overhauling the railway network, among other measures, to tackle the destabilization of Earth's climate system.
Up to €75 billion ($83 billion) could be spent by 2030, according to a proposal from the Transport Ministry seen by the Munich-based daily Süddeutsche Zeitung and the German dpa news agency.
But the government appears divided on how to balance regulation, incentive programs and a tax on CO2 emissions.
Read more: Climate policy: German advisers recommend CO2 pricing as 'central instrument'
Make-or-break deal
The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has made clear that a climate protection package could make-or-break its coalition deal with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU).
"If we fail to find a convincing solution, the government loses its legitimacy," said Finance Minister Olaf Scholz of the SPD. At a meeting with EU finance ministers on Friday, Scholz said member states needed to take "drastic steps."
One Greenpeace expert described government efforts as a "bonus orgy," saying monetary incentives shouldn't be used to woo the private sector to comply with policies that tackle climate change.
Read more: Germany unveils plan for climate-friendly aviation
'Herculean task'
Merkel on Thursday urged automakers to take up the "Herculean task" of creating more sustainable travel options in order to meet domestic and international climate targets by 2030.
"High mobility will have its price if more efficient, climate-friendly vehicles are not manufactured," Merkel said during her opening speech at the International Motor Show Germany.
The government is expected to put forward a program that would ensure Germany meets its targets on tackling climate change by September 20.
Read more: Climate change: What Germany can learn from the Netherlands
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/sms (dpa, Reuters)
A council of economic experts advising the government says the German government should put a price on CO2 emissions. It would be 'economically efficient' and should be a key part of climate policy, advisers say. (12.07.2019)
The German government wants to promote a culture of innovation to develop CO2-neutral aviation. Chancellor Merkel has said Germany must develop more alternative fuel sources, including hydrogen-based energy technology. (21.08.2019)
With Germany set to miss its climate goals by a wide margin, a solution might be right next door. The Netherlands recently revealed a wide-ranging climate deal — including a carbon tax that Dutch companies agreed to pay. (22.08.2019)
Protecting the climate by charging firms for their CO2 production has had a rocky road. But now the German government seems to be backing just such a broad proposal. Businesses and consumers are in a holding pattern. (30.04.2019)
The special committee met in Berlin to discuss future climate action after the issue featured prominently in Sunday's EU elections. But critics say the government is dragging its feet on an urgent topic. (30.05.2019)