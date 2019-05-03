Germany: Rare red panda cub born in Halle

A zoo in eastern Germany has announced the birth of a red panda on Sunday. The cub was born on June 19 and is in good health, zoo officials said.
The Bergzoo officials in Halle (Saale) said that the cub has reddish-brown fur and a long striped tail.
The unnamed cub is currently being looked after by his mother – 3-year-old Cherry – and his father – 4-year-old Pang, who came to the zoo in 2016.
The small panda is native to the Himalayan region and southwestern China. Its population has been in decline in the past decades due to habitat loss and poaching. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) listed red pandas as an endangered species, with an estimated population of 10,000 worldwide. About 50 of them are born in European zoos each year.
Small in size, solitary in nature
Red pandas don't share many physical features with their giant monochrome namesakes, and their appearance is more likely to be compared to that of a raccoon or a cat.
Red pandas tend to be solitary animals except during the breeding season, which starts in the late fall. After a four-month gestation period, the female typically gives birth to between one and four young — paler versions of herself. During their first days in the nest, the cubs have her undivided attention. At 3 months, they change color and begin nibbling on bamboo.
In fact the first published description of the animal referred to it as "Ailurus fulgens," which translates to something like "red shining cat." Taxonomically, however, they're part of their own unique family: Ailuridae.
Which came first, the red or the giant?
French zoologist Frederic Cuvier first described the red panda on record in 1825, almost half a century before the lolloping black-and-white bears were first cataloged. Exactly how the two species came to be called pandas is unclear, but some claims suggest the name is derived from "nigalya ponya," an old Nepalese term for bamboo-eating animal. Figures...
Dinner time
...since bamboo is a staple of both the red and the giant pandas' diet. So much so that they have extended wrist bones with thumb-like functions that help them strip the stalks. But the red panda, which has to consume 30 percent of its body weight daily, also eats bugs, fruit, eggs, bark and flowers. Pregnant females sometimes mix it up to include lizards, birds or rodents.
Maternal instinct
After a four-month gestation period, the female typically gives birth to between one and four young — paler versions of herself.
Growing up
The young remain with their mother in the nest for the first two and a half months, when she starts introducing them to the outside world and all the freedoms it has to offer. Though independent by the age of 8 months, the cubs don't leave their mother entirely until her next litter is born. Both females and males reach sexual maturity between 18 and 20 months of age.
In the tree tops
When not foraging for bamboo, red pandas spend most of their time way above the ground, moving among the trees with agility. They tend to take frequent naps among the branches as a way of conserving energy, but they also breed up high. They're at home in the wooded mountain habitats of Nepal, northern Myanmar and central China.
Surviving in the wild
With the number of animals left in the wild believed to be less than 10,000, and some suggestions putting the figure as low as 2,500, red pandas are categorized as endangered on the IUCN Red List. The main threats facing them are a loss of habitat and food sources as a result of deforestation to create space for agriculture and human housing. They are also hunted for their skins.
Ripe old age
Efforts have been ongoing for several years to establish conservation areas and projects to protect these raccoon-like creatures with a weakness for bamboo. Those that manage to survive poachers and pressures on the land they inhabit can live for as long as 14 years among the trees of their mountainous homes.
Author: Tamsin Walker