Germany ranks poorly for international academics

A study has found that due to a complex recognition system, many foreign academics are placed in jobs below their qualifications. The study recommended a "turbo process" akin to Norway's model as an alternative.
Germany is considerably unattractive for international academic professionals among developed countries, according to a study published on Monday by the Gütersloh-based Bertelsmann Foundation and the OECD.
When compared to more than 30 OECD countries, Germany came in 12th place among academics. Germany's attractiveness was dulled by poor professional opportunities, with international academics often placed in jobs below their qualifications.
Read more: Germany sets out new law to find skilled immigrants
'Turbo process'
The study found that Germany's complex system to recognize foreign degrees was a key reason for underperforming on the talent attraction index. In terms of balancing income and taxes with the cost of living, Germany did not rank competitively, according to the study.
Germany, however, scored relatively well for entrepreneurs, ranking 6th out of the OECD's 36 member states. It also ranked 3rd place for international students.
The Bertelsmann Foundation urged the German government to reconsider its approach for attracting international talent. It recommended establishing a "turbo process" in lieu of a formal recognition system for regulated professions, mentioning Norway's system as a model.
Read more: Academic upgrade for Germany's spies
Risking exodus
Later on Monday, German officials are expected to discuss ways to boost non-EU skilled labor to better recruit non-EU talent and compete in strategic sectors.
The meeting comes days after German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that a labor shortage in skilled workers could trigger a business exodus.
"Without sufficient skilled workers, a business location cannot be successful," said Merkel. "That is why it is necessary for us to make every effort to recruit a sufficient number of specialists. Otherwise, companies will have to migrate — and, of course, we do not want that."
Read more: Berlin to create new state office for skilled immigration
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/ng (dpa, AFP)
Germany is hoping to recruit qualified workers from outside the EU to prevent companies from moving their business abroad. Berlin is looking to countries such as Mexico, Vietnam and India to fill the gaps. (14.12.2019)
The German government is slowly delivering on its promise to hash out a new immigration law to fill the massive gaps in the market for skilled labor. But experts say the law can only do so much. (20.11.2018)
Berlin is streamlining bureaucratic efforts to attract skilled workers to the German capital with a new official department. The move is supposed to change the basic approach of governments that see migrants as a threat. (26.02.2019)
Germany has set up a special degree program to build up its national intelligence community. But it's only open to a select few — thoroughly vetted — students. (13.07.2019)