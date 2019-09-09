Germany: Raids carried out against terror suspects

Special police units carried out raids to investigate alleged supporters of terrorist groups in northern Germany.
Police carried out raids to investigate alleged terror supporters in several cities in northern Germany on Wednesday morning, prosecutors said.
Special police units examined more than 10 properties in Hamburg and in the states of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Schleswig-Holstein, according to reports in the German Bild and Hamburger Abendblatt newspapers.
The reasons for the raids have not been confirmed, but the suspects have reportedly been linked to a terrorist organization. Media reports claimed that the suspects were allegedly financing terrorist activities. The reports also suggested that the suspects were sending money to Syria to support the "Islamic State" (IS).
The Schleswig-Holstein State Office of Criminal Investigations (LKA) did not confirm the media reports but announced it would issue a statement when the operations are complete.
