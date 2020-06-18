 Germany: Quarantined housing block residents attack police | News | DW | 20.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Quarantined housing block residents attack police

Around 120 people are thought to be infected at the block of flats in the city of Göttingen. Angry at being kept inside, residents threw stones, tires and a computer, before being forced back with tear gas.

Police and local residents in a standoff (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Rampfel)

Clashes broke out on Saturday between residents of a housing complex in the central German city of Göttingen and the police, injuring several officers, local police said.

Around 120 people from the large block of flats are thought to be infected with the novel coronavirus prompting officials on Thursday to order all 700 residents into a fresh localized lockdown.

The disturbances broke out around midday on Saturday, according to the spokesperson for the police in the state of Lower Saxony.

Read more: Coronavirus in Germany: Göttingen residents feeling like prisoners

Local residents sand on a window ledge (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Rampfel)

The official added that angry residents threw stones, tires and a computer at police out of windows of the complex. They also set objects on fire.

Several residents then attempted to break down the fence that had been erected by city authorities.

Police used tear gas to force back the angry residents, according to the Hessische Niedersächsische Allgemeine (HNA) newspaper, citing eyewitnesses.

A blank was also fired from a pistol inside the complex, known as Groner Landstraße, according to HNA.

One month lockdown

The entire complex has now been ordered to remain in lockdown until June 25.

City officials stipulated that the residents must remain inside to prevent further spread of the virus. The decision has been denounced by politicians and residents because the complex is run down.

"People live in the most adverse conditions in this building. The conditions in the dwelling have been known for years," Green party politician Thomas Harms was cited as saying by HNA.

According to the city, more than 200 children and teenagers live in precarious housing conditions in the complex, reported the news agency DPA.

The city began follow-up testing on Saturday afternoon of residents who initially tested negative for the virus, according to a city representative.

The infection was one of several to break out in German housing complexes.

DW reported on a virus cluster that broke out in May in the Iduna housing complex, also located outside Göttingen's city center – just over a kilometer from the latest outbreak.

DW recommends

Coronavirus: German slaughterhouse outbreak crosses 1,000

Officials in northwestern Germany insist the wider community is not yet at risk. But they complain that they've lost trust in the country's largest meat processing firm over delays in providing staff contact details. (20.06.2020)  

Vacation rentals in huge demand among 'safety-first' holidaymakers

As countries gradually ease lockdown restrictions, people craving for an excursion are heading to nearby holiday homes. Go-local is the new mantra among holidaymakers seeking both safety from the coronavirus and privacy. (19.06.2020)  

Merkel urges EU unity to counter coronavirus crisis

The EU is facing its biggest challenge in history, Angela Merkel has told German lawmakers. The coronavirus pandemic has shown the bloc's fragility she said, as Germany prepares to assume the rotating presidency. (18.06.2020)  

Related content

Deutschland Magdeburg | Coronavirus | Fieberzentrum

Coronavirus latest: Germany imposes quarantines to counter fresh outbreaks 18.06.2020

New clusters of cases in Berlin and Göttingen have seen housing complexes placed under complete quarantine. Hundreds were also infected at a slaughterhouse, the latest of several. Follow DW for the latest.

Berlin | Coronavirus in Neukölln: Polizei im Neuköllner Park

Berlin-Neukölln: Low income and migrant families in coronavirus lockdown 18.06.2020

Some 369 households are under quarantine, 85 people have tested positive, and hundreds of tests are pending. Concern is mounting in Berlin's Neukölln district, the German capital's COVID-19 hotbed.

Coronavirus - Vorstellung Corona-Abstrich-Zentrum

Hundreds of Berlin households quarantined 17.06.2020

370 households have been told to quarantine in a bid to control a fresh outbreak of the coronavirus. Contact tracers are working to find the source of the virus cluster, which is centered around a group of large families living in cramped conditions.

Advertisement