A German soldier standing in front of a Puma infantry fighting vehicle
The operational readiness of one fleet of Puma vehicles has reportedly dropped to zeroImage: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa
PoliticsGermany

Germany: Puma fighting vehicles suffering technical issues

28 minutes ago

The German-built infantry fighting vehicles were reportedly plagued by defects during a recent training exercise. The incidents have jeopardized the vehicle's use in NATO's spearhead force next year.

https://p.dw.com/p/4L7Fu

Germany's armed forces, the Bundeswehr, has been experiencing serious technical problems with its Puma infantry fighting vehicles, according to a report in Der Spiegel magazine on Saturday.

After a training exercise involving 18 state-of-the-art Puma infantry fighting vehicles, not a single one was left operational, the report said.

The situation has caused a stir in the Defense Ministry because the vehicles are supposed to participate in NATO's spearhead Very High Readiness Joint Task Force next year.

The Pumas assigned to the task force will instead be replaced with the older but proven Marder infantry fighting vehicle "until further notice," Major General Ruprecht von Butler said in a letter to the ministry, according to Der Spiegel.

Problems building up

Germany has maintained a fleet of 350 Puma vehicles and secured financing for 229 additional units after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The vehicle has previously made headlines in the German press as the so-called "Pannenpanzer," or "breakdown tank."

Von Butler wrote in his letter to the Defense Ministry that although troops were aware of the Puma's reputation for unreliability, such technical problems had "never occurred with such frequency" as seen in the recent test.

The latest spate of incidents included one tank that suffered a cable fire in the driver's compartment, while at least two others had turret defects that emerged during the training exercise.

zc/sms (dpa, AFP)

Bundeswehr Soldiers in training with machine guns

Is Germany's military unfit for action?

Is Germany's military unfit for action?

Following Russia's attack on Ukraine, German leaders vowed to boost the Bundeswehr, by investing an extra €100 billion in equipment and taking on a leading role internationally. But so far, little seems to have happened.
PoliticsDecember 1, 2022
Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters clear the rubble at the building which was destroyed by a Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine

Kyiv warns of long blackouts after Russia strikes

Conflicts10 hours ago
