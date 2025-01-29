Germany: 59 PSG fans arrested before Champions League clash

Stuttgart police said they had taken "59 French hooligans" into custody. The measure was taken after legal consultation to prevent "serious riots."

Police in Germany on Wednesday arrested 59 Paris Saint-Germain fans ahead of an evening Champions League match scheduled against VfB Stuttgart.

Police said there was evidence that fans of both teams were planning to clash against each other outside of the stadium.

What Stuttgart police have said

"On Tuesday before the match #VfBPSG, 59 French hooligans were taken into custody in the city area. The measure was taken after consultation with a judge to prevent serious riots," Stuttgart police said in a statement posted on social media platform X.

Police said that "hooligans from Paris — including ringleaders — traveled to Stuttgart together without tickets" and that some of those taken into custody had, among other items, objects to cover their faces with.

Police said they would remain in custody until Thursday morning

"Anyone who travels to Stuttgart to commit violent crimes off the pitch will be taken out of the game," police vice-president Carsten Höfler said.

'High-risk' Stuttgart fans banned from city center

Forty-seven "high-risk" Stuttgart fans who allegedly tried to clash against the visiting fans were banned from the city center and the Bad Cannstatt neighborhood, where Stuttgart's stadium is situated.

Police said that some of these fans had been trying to spy on the opposition team supporters and that some of them were carrying weapons.

On Tuesday, Stuttgart and Saint-Etienne fans already tried to clash with PSG hooligans, but they were intercepted by the police at train stations and hotels.

kb/rc (dpa, DW sources)