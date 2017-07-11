Germany provides Moldova €50 million to assist with Ukraine refugees

Germany said on Tuesday that it was offering a no-strings-attached loan to Moldova as the country deals with an influx of refugees from neighboring Ukraine.

The announcement of the €50 million ($54.83 million) loan came in a statement released as German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met with her Romanian and French counterparts, Bogdan Aurescu and Jean-Yves Le Drian in Berlin.

"The German government wants to provide financial support to a country that faces huge political and financial challenges, especially because of the high number of refugees it has taken in and increased energy costs," the government statement said.

Germany is hosting a donor conference on Tuesday to raise money for the small former-Soviet country, which has taken in more Ukrainian refugees per capita than any other country despite being one of the poorest countries in Europe.

Germany and partners, including the EU, France, and Romania, also want to help reduce Moldova's economic dependence on Russia.

"Together with our Moldovan partners, we want to assess how we can help reduce Moldova's dependency on Russia economically, financially, and with a view to energy needs, and to strengthen the country's resilience," said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Some 40 delegations are expected to join the conference, with Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita also taking part.

Moldova's 'unprecedented' efforts to take in Ukrainians

Gavrilita spoke with DW ahead of the conference and said that besides the parties to the conflict, Moldova is the country most affected by the war.

"Coping with this influx is one of the biggest challenges any Moldovan government has faced over the last three decades,'' she said.

Gavrilita told DW hosting refugees was only possible thanks to "an unprecedented mobilization."

Gavrilita said that more than 400,000 people have already fled Ukraine into Moldova, of which 100,000 have decided to stay.

"At a stable population of around 2.7 million, this represents more than 3% of our population, almost 4%," she said, adding that most of the refugees were vulnerable people in need of aid.

"We have thousands of volunteers, we have volunteer families who are taking refugees in. We have private sector organizations who are making donations, non-governmental organizations. So it's really a society wide effort," she said.

The prime minister added that the war is also affecting Moldova's economy.

"About 15% of our trade was with Ukraine and Russia and Belarus. The Odesa port was a very important logistics port," Gavrilita said.

These come on top of other issues also seen in other European countries such as rising energy costs and high inflation which has "already reached 18% in Moldova."

Moldova is also dealing with a separatist region along the border with Ukraine — Transnistria — where Russian troops have been stationed.

Gavrilita said Moldova is "concerned" about their presence, but added that they have not seen "any specific plans or movements" that indicate those forces would engage in the war in Ukraine.

Watch video 02:47 Moldovans open their doors to Ukrainian refugees

ab/wmr (Reuters, dpa, AFP)