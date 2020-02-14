Germany: Protesters rally in Erfurt, denouncing political pacts with far right

Thousands of people took to the streets of the central German city of Erfurt on Saturday to demonstrate against political coalitions with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

The protest was the latest response to a controversial vote that saw politician Thomas Kemmerich elected as premier of the state of Thuringia after the business-friendly FDP and center-right Christian Democrats (CDU) made a secret pact with the anti-immigration, anti-Islam AfD.

The decision broke a political taboo in Germany and caused nationwide outrage.caused nationwide outrage, and prompted the resignation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's likely successor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer as head of the ruling CDU.

Many protesters held up placards which read: "No pact with fascists" or "No place for Nazis" as they gathered at Erfurt cathedral square.

Police are expecting 10,000 people for Saturday's march in Erfurt

Busloads of activists

Organizers said at least 50 busloads of people from all over Germany were descending on the city for the rally.

Katja Kipping, leader of left-wing party Die Linke, was also expected to attend.

"The firewall against fascists has a deep rip. Within the FDP and CDU, there is the willingness to collaborate with the AfD," said activist group Unteilbar in a statement. The civil society group organized the demonstration together with The German Trade Union Confederation (DGB).

Michael Rudolph, chair of the DGB Hesse-Thuringia branch told German broadcaster MDR that Saturday's demo would not be the end of the societal protest against the vote.

Parallel demo in Dresden

Anti-fascist counter-demonstrators were also expected to come head-to-head with a far-right march on Saturday in Dresden. Right-wing extremist groups have traditionally co-opted the remembrance day for the allied bombing of Dresden on February 13, 1945 to push a far-right agenda.

Dana Regev, DW's correspondent reported that around 1000 neo-Nazis are expected with larger numbers expected for the counter-demonstration. The counter-demonstration is united under the slogan of "disrupt Nazis." Police say they expect the situation to be "combative."

The march follows a day of state commemorations for the victims on the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Dresden.

