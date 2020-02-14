 Germany: Protesters rally in Erfurt, denouncing political pacts with far right | News | DW | 15.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Protesters rally in Erfurt, denouncing political pacts with far right

Thuringia's controversial election pact and Dresden's day of remembrance have stirred memories of Germany's Nazi past. Busloads of protesters have arrived in Erfurt for one of two marches against the far right.

Protest against the AfD in Erfurt (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Schackow)

Thousands of people took to the streets of the central German city of Erfurt on Saturday to demonstrate against political coalitions with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

The protest was the latest response to a controversial vote that saw  politician Thomas Kemmerich elected as premier of the state of Thuringia after the business-friendly FDP and center-right Christian Democrats (CDU) made a secret pact with the anti-immigration, anti-Islam AfD.

The decision broke a political taboo in Germany and caused nationwide outrage.caused nationwide outrage, and prompted the resignation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's likely successor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer as head of the ruling CDU.

Many protesters held up placards which read: "No pact with fascists" or "No place for Nazis" as they gathered at Erfurt cathedral square.

Thousands of protesters gather in Erfurt's cathedral square (Reuters/C. Mang)

Police are expecting 10,000 people for Saturday's march in Erfurt

Busloads of activists

Organizers said at least 50 busloads of people from all over Germany were descending on the city for the rally.

Katja Kipping, leader of left-wing party Die Linke, was also expected to attend.

"The firewall against fascists has a deep rip. Within the FDP and CDU, there is the willingness to collaborate with the AfD," said activist group Unteilbar in a statement. The civil society group organized the demonstration together with The German Trade Union Confederation (DGB).

Michael Rudolph,  chair of the DGB Hesse-Thuringia branch told German broadcaster MDR that Saturday's demo would not be the end of the societal protest against the vote.

Parallel demo in Dresden

Anti-fascist counter-demonstrators were also expected to come head-to-head with a far-right march on Saturday in Dresden. Right-wing extremist groups have traditionally co-opted the remembrance day for the allied bombing of Dresden on February 13, 1945 to push a far-right agenda.

Dana Regev, DW's correspondent reported that around 1000 neo-Nazis are expected with larger numbers expected for the counter-demonstration.  The counter-demonstration is united under the slogan of "disrupt Nazis." Police say they expect the situation to be "combative."

The march follows a day of state commemorations for the victims on the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Dresden. 

Watch video 01:36

Germany's NSU: Terrorists the authorities overlooked

mm,kmm/aw (dpa,AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

After Germany's far-right scandal, Left party surges as Merkel's CDU sinks

Public approval of Angela Merkel's CDU has taken a nosedive in Thuringia after the party was accused of colluding with the far-right AfD in the state. The Left party, however, has enjoyed a groundswell of support. (11.02.2020)  

Desolation and hope in German city of Erfurt after far-right vote

The eastern German city of Erfurt has just gone through one of its most traumatic weeks in politics. For Left party activists, and Muslims, the implications on the ground are palpable. (09.02.2020)  

Related content

Deutschland Blaulicht Polizei Razzia Symbolbild

Germany: Police raid right-wing terror network 14.02.2020

Police said a group of alleged terror plotters were planning attacks against politicians, asylum seekers and Muslims. The group, of which several members were arrested, is thought to have wanted to incite civil war.

Deutschland Menschenkette 75. Jahrestag Zerstörung Dresden

Dresden marks WWII bombing in far-right stronghold 13.02.2020

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier did his best to balance German aggression and victimhood at the 75th anniversary of the Dresden bombing, one of the most politically difficult events from the end of World War II.

Dresden marks 75 years since Allied firebombing 13.02.2020

As World War II neared its end, British and American planes dropped fire-bombs on the city for three days, killing tens of thousands of people. For some, this was a necessary step in defeating Nazi Germany. For others, it was a senseless tragedy.

Advertisement