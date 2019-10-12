Germany: Pro-Kurdish protest turns violent in Herne

At least five people, including a police officer, were harmed during a pro-Kurdish demonstration in the German city of Herne on Monday.

Police said clashes broke out when the crowd of around 350 people was passing by a kiosk. A person inside the kiosk was provoking the column by showing insulting hand gestures. A man and a woman inside the kiosk suffered injuries during the subsequent violence.

Tensions escalated again, with demonstrators destroying windowpanes and furniture at a Turkish café. One person and one police officer were injured. The protest organizer was also attacked by pro-Kurdish demonstrators while trying to calm some of the participants.

According to Germany's Spiegel Online, the organizer was a German man who regularly coordinates demonstrations for different causes in Herne.

Authorities described the general mood at the protest as "quite angry."

