Germany: President Steinmeier visits Magdeburg attack site

Steinmeier expressed his sympathy for the victims and called on the people of Magdeburg not to be "overwhelmed by anger."

Germany's Federal President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, visited Magdeburg on Thursday, the eastern German city where six people were killed and hundreds more injured when a car sped into the crowd at a Christmas Market on December 20.

"I know that your pain tears you apart," he said, addressing relatives of the victims on the city's central Alter Markt square. "But I want to tell you: you are not alone in your pain. We stand by your side, we sympathize and mourn with you."

What else did the German president say?

President Steinmeier thanked first responders, police, fire brigade, medics, doctors and other volunteers who sprang into action on the day of the attack. He then laid a wreath at St. John's Church and signed the city's book of condolences.

"As citizens, you are right to expect a thorough investigation and that mistakes be publicly addressed," he promised. "A person who commits such a crime must be brought to justice."

According to local police, around 1,200 people gathered on the Alter Markt not just to hear Steinmeier, but also to take part in the traditional singing of peace songs on an important annual occasion for the city of Magdeburg: The anniversary of the bombing of the city by British planes on January 16, 1945, during the Second World War.

This year, Magdeburg city council declared the anniversary to be a particularly special day of hope and solidarity.

"Let us not allow ourselves to be overwhelmed and paralyzed by fear, anger or uncertainty," said Steinmeier.

"Hatred and violence must not be allowed to have the final word, and I am thankful to all those who say they want Magdeburg to remain a welcoming city, a city worth loving and living for all those who have found a home here."

In Germany, the Federal President is the official head of state, as opposed to the Chancellor who is head of the government. The presidency is a largely ceremonial role.

