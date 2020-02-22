Germany prepares for reprisal attacks after Hanau shootings

After Wednesday's far-right shootings in Hanau, security forces are preparing for possible reprisal attacks. Left-wing extremist attacks are expected, as well as violence against representatives of the far-right Alternatíve for Germany (AfD) party, according to an article published by German publisher Funke media group, citing investigators.

The sources told Germany's third-largest media publisher that although there were no specific threats of reprisals from the country's radical Islamist scene, the possibility cannot be ruled out.

According to official investigations, mosques are possible targets for further far-right attacks. Germany's Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced on Friday that police presence in front of mosques will be stepped up.

Psychological assessments for firearms

Meanwhile, two parties have floated the possibility of having mandatory psychological assessments for gun owners and applicants. "After the violence in Hanau, we have to examine very seriously whether we need to readjust the weapons law," Social Democrat Party interior affairs expert Helge Lindh told the newspaper, Die Welt.

"If It turns out that the authorities cannot sufficiently examine the psychological or personal suitability of gun owners, we must reform the law accordingly."

It's possible that in the future, the approval of gun ownership licenses will require the presentation of a psychological report or test, he said.

"If it is true that [Hanau gunman] Tobias R. was only recently psychologically evaluated for his gun permit, this does not cast a good light on the evaluation process, " Irene Mihalic, domestic policy spokeswoman of the Green parliamentary group in the German parliament told Die Welt. The goal is to only allow those who have the "physical, cognitive and psychological aptitude for possessing firearms" to receive legal ownership permits.

In Saturday's edition of Bild, Seehofer also demanded additional psychological tests in the form of a "medical report or confirmation" for holders of firearms permits. It must be guaranteed "that everything is in order there and that the mental instability of a person does not become a danger to the general public."

On Wednesday evening in Hanau, a 43-year-old German man killed nine people with immigrant roots. He was later found dead in his home, along with his 72-year-old mother. Police later recovered a confessional letter outlining right-wing extremist views and a video discussing conspiracy theories.

