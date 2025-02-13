  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
BusinessGermany

Germany: Porsche set to slash jobs by 2029

Richard Connor with DPA, German media
February 13, 2025

Luxury car maker Porsche has announced plans to cut almost 2,000 jobs over the next five years.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hxR9
Porsche logo
The company said workers would be guaranteed job security until 2030Image: picture alliance/ZB

German sportscar manufacturer Porsche on Thursday said it was planning to cut some 1,900 jobs at two plants in Germany by 2029.

The company said its main plant in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen and a secondary location in Weissach would be affected.

The job cuts are to be completed by 2029, human resources manager Andreas Haffner and works council chairman Harald Buck told the Stuttgarter Nachrichten newspaper.

Employees would be guaranteed employment until 2030, they said, with redundancies for operational reasons ruled out until then and the company meanwhile relying on voluntary redundancies.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated....

Richard Connor Reporting on stories from around the world, with a particular focus on Europe — especially Germany.