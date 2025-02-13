Germany: Porsche set to slash jobs by 2029

Luxury car maker Porsche has announced plans to cut almost 2,000 jobs over the next five years.

German sportscar manufacturer Porsche on Thursday said it was planning to cut some 1,900 jobs at two plants in Germany by 2029.

The company said its main plant in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen and a secondary location in Weissach would be affected.

The job cuts are to be completed by 2029, human resources manager Andreas Haffner and works council chairman Harald Buck told the Stuttgarter Nachrichten newspaper.

Employees would be guaranteed employment until 2030, they said, with redundancies for operational reasons ruled out until then and the company meanwhile relying on voluntary redundancies.

