Germany: Porsche begins online sales

Porsche are now selling their vehicles online, a spokeswoman for the German sports car manufacturer told news agency dpa on Monday.

Previously, if you wanted to buy a Porsche you had to do so in person from the dealer but now all 88 dealers across Germany are in line with the new form of sales. It was always possible to browse models and prices on the website, but not to place an order.

The head of Germany's Porsche Sales Organization, Alexander Pollich, told car specialist newspaper Automobilwoche that the carmaker was adapting to modern trends. "It's a reaction to the needs of the customers, who are at home in the digital world."

Pollich expects roughly 10% of Porsche sales in Germany to be made online by 2025.

Moreover, the ability to buy the prestigious brand's vehicles on the internet will be made possible across Europe next year.

Pollich said online sales "offer the chance of speaking to younger and more digitally savvy consumer groups."

Watch video 05:44 Share Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3RMOh Present it!: Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid

jsi/msh (dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.