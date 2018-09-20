 Germany: Porsche begins online sales | News | DW | 28.10.2019

News

Germany: Porsche begins online sales

Until now, it had only been possible to buy the vehicles directly from a dealer. Porsche predicts that 10% of all sales will be conducted online by 2025.

Porsche, Stuttgart

Porsche are now selling their vehicles online, a spokeswoman for the German sports car manufacturer told news agency dpa on Monday.

Previously, if you wanted to buy a Porsche you had to do so in person from the dealer but now all 88 dealers across Germany are in line with the new form of sales. It was always possible to browse models and prices on the website, but not to place an order.

The head of Germany's Porsche Sales Organization, Alexander Pollich, told car specialist newspaper Automobilwoche that the carmaker was adapting to modern trends. "It's a reaction to the needs of the customers, who are at home in the digital world."

Pollich expects roughly 10% of Porsche sales in Germany to be made online by 2025.

Moreover, the ability to buy the prestigious brand's vehicles on the internet will be made possible across Europe next year.

Pollich said online sales "offer the chance of speaking to younger and more digitally savvy consumer groups."

Watch video 05:44

Present it!: Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid

jsi/msh (dpa, Reuters)

