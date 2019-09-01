 Germany: Polls close in eastern state elections, AfD set for second spot | News | DW | 01.09.2019

News

Germany: Polls close in eastern state elections, AfD set for second spot

Voting has ended in Saxony and Brandenburg, two states in the country's former east. Exit polls suggest that the far-right AfD will become the second biggest party in both regions.

Voting location in Brandenburg

Polls have closed in regional elections in Saxony and neighboring Brandenburg, both in the east of Germany. Initial exit polls have indicated that the center-right and center-left will stay on top despite decline in popularity.

The key takeaways so far:

  • Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Christian Democrats (CDU) to remain the strongest party in Saxony with 32%.
  • Center-left Social Democrats (SPD) to hold on to the top spot in Brandenburg with 22.5%, down from 31.9% in the previous election in 2014. 
  • The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) made gains in both states, at 27.5% in Saxony and 22.5% in Brandenburg. While these represent massive leaps from their results in 2014, when the party was only a year old, they're very similar to the AfD's scores in the two states in 2017's last national election.
  • The Green party, typically at its weakest in Germany's east, rides its recent success in EU elections with 9.0% in Saxony, a gain of 3.3 points, and 10% in Brandenburg, a gain of 3.8.
  • With the SPD and CDU continuing their downward slides, the fact that every other party has sworn not to work with the AfD, and the votes relatively evenly dispersed among smaller parties, forming a coalition in both states could be tricky.
    190901 LTW-Sachsen-1800 EN


    Infografik Landtagswahlen Btandenburg 2019 EN Prognose

Despite holding on in Brandenburg, the SPD fell to a historic low of only 8% of the vote in Saxony, a loss of 4.4% compared to 2014 in a state where the center-left has lost support to the Left and the Greens on one side and the CDU on the other.

Combined, the two states make up less than a tenth of Germany's total population, although Sachsen is the most populous state from the former East with more than 4 million residents. It's home to the cities of Chemnitz, Dresden and Leipzig.

es/msh (AP, dpa)

