Germany: Politicians call for 3-week lockdown extension

"The lockdown must be extended until the end of January," Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder told German newspaper Bild on Sunday.

"Premature easing would set us far back again," he added.

His comments came ahead of a meeting between the 16 state premiers and Chancellor Angela Merkel on January 5 to discuss the current lockdown.

Tight restrictions in place across the country are due to end on January 10. But they have had little effect. Last week, Germany reported a record number of daily deaths, over 1,000, as well as ballooning infection rates.

Extension likely, but for how long?

State premiers reportedly agreed that the current lockdown should be extended during a video conference on Saturday, according to Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper.

But they were said to be split on the length of the extension.

States hit hardest argued for a three-week extension until January 31, the Frankfurter Allgemeine reported,citing the meeting's participants. These include Saxony, Thuringia, Baden-Württemberg, and Bavaria.

The infection situation gives "no reason to sound the all-clear," Lower Saxony's premier, Stephan Weil, told the national daily Die Welt on Sunday.

Although it was "irritating," the numbers of infections were simply too high to lift restrictions, Bavarian leader Söder added in a tweet.

The premiers of Bremen, Hamburg and Hesse are in favor of reassessing coronavirus lockdown measures sooner, according to the Frankfurter Allgemeine.

The reopening of schools and pre-schools has become a sticking point among lawmakers.

New research has shown that the virus also spreads in schools — which was not initially thought to be the case.

Current restrictions not working

The current lockdown has seen nonessential shops, beauty salons and cultural and nightlife venues shut; school holidays extended and private meet-ups limited. But this has had little impact on curbing infection rates.

The seven-day incidence, which measures how many people have been infected per 100,000, is 139.6, according to Germany's public health body, the Robert Koch Institute.

This is far above the figure of 50 infections per 100,000 that the government has set for the possible lifting of restrictions.

kmm/nm (AFP, dpa, Reuters)