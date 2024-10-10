Germany: Police shoot suspect in western city of Krefeld

The suspect was shot near a cinema after he allegedly set fires at three other locations.

Police officers in the western German city of Krefeld shot and wounded a suspect, a police spokesman said Thursday.

The incident occurred after the man set three fires in the Cracau district of Krefeld, the police said

Authorities do not believe there is any further danger to the public following the incident.

Motive unclear

According to a spokesman for the Essen police, investigators believe that the man who was shot outside a cinema in Krefeld was acting alone and did not injure anyone.

The motive or details about the suspect were not immediately clear.

Police cordoned off a large area at the scene of the incident. According to the dpa news agency, a large number of officers were securing the area around a cinema at the main station late into the night.

dh/lo (dpa, DW sources)