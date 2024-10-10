Germany: Police shoot suspect in western city of Krefeld

According to media reports, the wounded man had previously set off incendiary devices at three locations.

Police officers in the western German city of Krefeld shot and wounded a suspect, a police spokesman said Thursday.

Authorities do not believe there is any further danger to the public following the incident.

According to a spokesman for the Essen police, investigators believe that the man who was shot outside a cinema in Krefeld was acting alone and did not injure anyone.

Police cordoned off a large area at the scene of the incident. According to the dpa news agency, a large number of officers were securing the area around a cinema at the main station late in the evening.

The German newspaper Bild reported that the wounded man had previously set off incendiary devices at three locations and was apparently trying to enter the cinema.

This is a developing story, more to follow...