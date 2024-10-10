  1. Skip to content
Germany: Police shoot suspect in western city of Krefeld

October 10, 2024

According to media reports, the wounded man had previously set off incendiary devices at three locations.

Police officer secures the area in Krefeld
Police shot and wounded a man near a cinema in KrefeldImage: Christoph Reichwein/dpa/picture alliance

Police officers in the western German city of Krefeld shot and wounded a suspect, a police spokesman said Thursday.

Authorities do not believe there is any further danger to the public following the incident.

According to a spokesman for the Essen police, investigators believe that the man who was shot outside a cinema in Krefeld was acting alone and did not injure anyone.

The German newspaper Bild reported that the wounded man had previously set off incendiary devices at three locations and was apparently trying to enter the cinema.

This is a developing story, more to follow...