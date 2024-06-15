Germany: Police shoot dead man after Euro 2024 party attack

A man went on the rampage in Wolmirstedt, in eastern Saxony-Anhalt state, killing a man and stabbing attendees of a private football party. The assailant was later shot dead by the police.

A man attacked several people in the eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt, including at a private party to mark the opening of the Euro 2024 soccer tournament, German media reported on Saturday.

The police said the attacker had initially stabbed a young man in the town of Wolmirstedt, a town of 12,000 people north of Magdeburg, who later died of his injuries.

Germany's DPA news agency cited police as saying the attacker — a 27-year-old Afghan national — then rushed through a nearby allotment, threatening people with a "knife-like object."

He then entered the property where the party was taking place to watch the Germany vs Scotland match and stabbed attendees at random. Three people were injured.

The attack happened a few minutes after kick-off in the Group A game, police said.

Injured said to be in a serious condition

Two of the injured, a 50-year-old and a 75-year-old man, are wounded badly, police said.

A 56-year-old man was slightly hurt.

The assailant was later shot dead by police.

The police said the man approached officers as they arrived at the scene and "firearms were used."

The perpetrator "died in hospital" from gunshot wounds, the police added.

Mostly peaceful opening night

The opening night of Euro 2024 passed off mostly peacefully.

There have been worries in the run-up to the tournament that a major attack could take place.

Germany beat Scotland 5-1 at the Allianz Arena in the southern German city of Munich.

Euro 2024 matches are being played in 10 stadiums, from Hamburg in the north of Germany to Munich in the south until July 14.

