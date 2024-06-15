Germany: Police shoot dead man in attack at Euros party

Three people were hurt in a stabbing at a soccer party in Wolmirstedt, in eastern Saxony-Anhalt state. The assailant was later shot dead by the police.

A man attacked several people at a private party to mark the opening of the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in the eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt, German media reported on Saturday.

Three people were injured in the stabbing in the town of Wolmirstedt, near Magdeburg, that took place on Friday as Germany played Scotland in the opening match.

Germany's Bild newspaper cited police as saying the attacker rushed through a nearby allotment before entering the property where the party was taking place and stabbed attendees at random.

Injured said to be in a serious condition

Two of the injured are wounded badly, the German mass-circulation daily said.

Bild said the attack happened a few minutes after kick-off in the Group A game.

According to the public prosecutor's office, the attacker had stabbed a man at another nearby location.

The assailant was later shot dead by police.

Bild cited a police spokeswoman as saying the man approached officers as they arrived at the scene and "firearms were used."

She said the perpetrator "died in hospital" from gunshot wounds.

Mostly peaceful opening night

The opening night of Euro 2024 passed off mostly peacefully.

There have been worries in the run-up to the tournament that a major attack could take place.

Germany beat Scotland 5-1 at the Allianz Arena in the southern German city of Munich.

Euro 2024 matches are being played in 10 stadiums, from Hamburg in the north of Germany to Munich in the south until July 14.

mm/ab (dpa, AFP)