Germany: Police shoot dead armed man in Berlin

Armed crime has become a serious concern in Germany amid a growing number of violent incidents where perpetrators use weapons, particularly knives, to commit offenses.

Police in Berlin said on Saturday they had shot dead a 46-year-old man after he threatened another man with a firearm.

The man had earlier threatened a 49-year-old with a weapon at the Nikolassee locality of Berlin, according to a joint statement from the police and Berlin's public prosecutor's office.

"The man managed to drive the attacker away and call the police,” the statement said. "The 49-year-old was unharmed, followed the 46-year-old and saw him run into an apartment building in Dreilindenstraße.”

After the police arrived, the suspect did not open the door to his flat.

The officers then obtained a court order to enter the apartment.

As they entered, the man allegedly opened fire immediately with a gun, according to the authorities.

"Police forces fired back and fatally shot the man.”

Berlin state criminal police office has opened an investigation into the case.

Crimes committed using knives and firearms are in the spotlight in Germany after a recent deadly knife attack, which left three people dead and eight wounded, shook the country.

