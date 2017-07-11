 Germany: Police respond to threat at synagogue | News | DW | 15.09.2021

News

Germany: Police respond to threat at synagogue

German police have closed off a synagogue and its surrounding area after receiving reports of a possible attack during the festival of Yom Kippur.

Police units blocking a street in Hagen, near Dortmund. September 15, 2021.

Police deployed in numbers, saying they were in close contact with the local Jewish community

German police were responding to a possible threat made to a synagogue in a town near Dortmund on Wednesday evening, coinciding with the Jewish festival of Yom Kippur.

Authorities in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia warned on Twitter that they had "information about a possible threat related to a Jewish institution in Hagen."

"Protection measures have been taken in response. We are in close contact with the Jewish community," Dortmund's police said.

Local media reported that a large contingent of police officers had been deployed and several streets were closed off. Local newspaper Westfalen Post reported that "heavily armed police are patrolling in front of the synagogue and the surrounding area."

Hagen is a town of 200,000 people on the edge of the industrial Ruhr region in western Germany.

More to follow... 

