Germany: Police respond to panic over man with python

April 23, 2023

Police in Bitburg were called after a man was seen walking along the street with a large snake around his neck. He said he was taking it out for "some fresh air."

Indian albino python
Police said the reptile posed no threat to the publicImage: Kyna studio/Zoonar/picture alliance

Police in the western German city of Bitburg responded to panicked calls about a "lightly-clad man" walking around with a yellow-and-white albino python draped around his neck Sunday.

Police were able to quickly locate the man, who said he just wanted to take his pet python out, "for some fresh air."

Officers said, "upon closer inspection of the snake, we find it poses no threat and may be kept without the need for special permission."

The incident occurred in the Wittlich neighborhood of Bitburg, which is located in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

js/wd (AFP, dpa)