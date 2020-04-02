 Germany: Police rescue woman held captive by ex-boyfriend for a week | News | DW | 26.04.2020

News

Germany: Police rescue woman held captive by ex-boyfriend for a week

The woman was snatched a week ago in front of her 18-year-old son. The suspect, along with two male accomplices, overpowered the woman and forced into a car in an underground parking garage.

The blue light on top of a German police car (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gentsch)

Police in northern Germany have rescued a 39-year-old woman after her ex-boyfriend kidnapped her in front of her son and took her captive last Sunday.

The 50-year-old abductor followed his ex-girlfriend, who was traveling with the former couple's 18-year-old son, to the underground parking garage under their formerly shared apartment in Hamburg. There, he overpowered her with two male accomplices, forced her into a car and drove away, according to the Hamburg Police Department. 

The victim's son witnessed the incident but remained unharmed. Police found the suspect and his former partner on Saturday afternoon in Nordhorn, Lower Saxony. 

Read more: Germany: Huge DNA test underway to solve 23-year-old murder

Watch video 02:34

Teaching women to protect themselves against violence

Victim unharmed

Police overpowered the man and arrested him, freeing the victim after a week of being held captive. She was unharmed during the ordeal.

According to police, the getaway car, a Volkswagen Polo, was discovered in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, just north of Hamburg. The investigation eventually led to the discovery of another getaway vehicle, a green BMW 3 Series, which police subsequently seized.

An investigation is now underway, and the suspect faces charges of kidnapping, hostage-taking and inflicting dangerous bodily harm. The exact motive for the crime is still unclear.

