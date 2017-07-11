Germany: Police rescue 2 following explosion at house

German police in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia rescued two people from the rubble overnight after an explosion brought down a large residential house divided into apartments in the town of Hemer, police said on Saturday.

A man and woman were rescued from the rubble. Local fire department spokesman Andreas Schulte said that they were in "acute danger" as a result of their injuries.

Another woman was pulled from the rubble later on Saturday morning, who rescuers had been in contact with, but she had already died by the time she was reached.

Emergency services arrived on the scene on Friday evening where they were able to treat three people who had received light injuries from the explosion. Another person appeared to have pulled themselves out of the debris, according to public broadcaster WDR, and was taken to hospital.

Challenging rescue

The cause of the explosion, which leveled the building, remains unknown. Authorities are investigating but said that it appeared possible that it was the result of a gas leak.

"I've seen buildings after gas blasts before, but I've never seen such utter destruction," Schulte said.

The Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) was deployed to the scene to help with the removal of debris.

The large impact of the blast impeded the rescue efforts

"Our challenge is to remove pieces of debris from above," fire department spokesman Schulte told WDR. "This is proving difficult due to the size of the debris and the difficult access."

Schulte said the whereabouts of all the building's residents had been accounted for, but that it was still possible that people the fire department were unaware of — possibly visitors — might be in the rubble.

Authorities cordoned off the area and evacuated the nearby buildings, some of which were also damaged in the explosion.

Emergency services were set to hold a press conference later on Saturday.

ab/msh (dpa, AFP)