Germany: Police raids target organized crime in several cities

Tactical German police units searched around 30 buildings and executed arrest warrants across the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) and in the capital Berlin on Tuesday, according to police

Investigators raided homes, offices and stores and confiscated possessions and also made arrests in connection with organized crime and illegal gambling. Law enforcement officials in NRW are due to deliver a press conference about the raids on Tuesday afternoon.

It is currently unclear whether the raids are in connection with a massive international law enforcement operation unveiled on Tuesday targeting organized crime around the world.

Where did the raids occur?

In NRW, police units carried out raids in the cities of Duisburg, Leverkusen and Gelsenkirchen.

The raids were ordered by the public prosecutor's office in Düsseldorf, NRW's capital, as part of an ongoing investigation into clan criminality and money laundering, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Suspects cover themselves in blankets to conceal their identites during a police raid in Leverkusen, Germany

NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul of the Christian Democrat Union (CDU), has made the issue of organized crime a priority during his time in office.

In Berlin, a hotel was searched by 300 police in the Charlottenburg district in the western part of the city.

Police said they searched all 160 rooms on 10 floors on suspicions of illegal gambling.

Who is the target of the investigation?

The German tabloid Bild reported that in Leverkusen, a head of the Al-Zein gang, who is known as the "godfather of Berlin," was arrested.

The German press agency dpa reported the massive police operations are also targetingorganized crime among Turkish and Arab extended families.

A police officer assists during a raid targeting organized crime in Leverkusen, Germany

ar/wmr (AP, AFP, dpa)