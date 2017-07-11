 Germany: Police raids in 3 states target international money laundering network | News | DW | 06.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Police raids in 3 states target international money laundering network

Police special forces units have carried out raids North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony and Bremen.

Three police officers stand near a doorway

German police outside an apartment in the western city of Wuppertal during an early morning raid

Over 1,000 police and special forces officers raided homes, offices and businesses in three German states early Wednesday morning, targeting an international money laundering network suspected to be involved in terror financing, German media reported citing police. 

Police said the raids in North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony and Bremen at around 80 different locations were aimed at collecting evidence and seizing illegal assets. At least 10 suspects were arrested.

"The operation is ongoing," a police spokesperson told Germany's DPA news agency Monday morning.

Investigators with the public prosecutors in the western city of Düsseldorf spent months investigating and collecting evidence against the suspected criminal gangs. 

Germany's WDR broadcaster reported that the network of money smugglers is said to have transferred over €100 million from illegal transactions to Turkey and Syria. 

A police officer stands in a doorway

The raids were carried out at over 80 locations in three states

This is a developing story and will be updated as details emerge...

Advertisement