Germany: Police raids in 3 states target international money laundering network

Over 1,000 police and special forces officers raided homes, offices and businesses in three German states early Wednesday morning, targeting an international money laundering network suspected to be involved in terror financing, German media reported citing police.

Police said the raids in North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony and Bremen at around 80 different locations were aimed at collecting evidence and seizing illegal assets. At least 10 suspects were arrested.

"The operation is ongoing," a police spokesperson told Germany's DPA news agency Monday morning.

Investigators with the public prosecutors in the western city of Düsseldorf spent months investigating and collecting evidence against the suspected criminal gangs.

Germany's WDR broadcaster reported that the network of money smugglers is said to have transferred over €100 million from illegal transactions to Turkey and Syria.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details emerge...