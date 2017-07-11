Germany: Police raids in 3 states target international money laundering network

More than 1,000 police and special forces officers raided homes, offices and businesses in three German states early Wednesday morning.

Officials were targeting an international money laundering network suspected to be involved in terror financing, German media reported citing police.

Police said the raids in North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony and Bremen at around 80 different locations were aimed at collecting evidence and seizing illegal assets. At least 10 suspects were arrested.

"The operation is ongoing," a police spokesperson told Germany's DPA news agency Monday morning.

Investigators with the public prosecutors in the western city of Düsseldorf spent months investigating and collecting evidence against the suspected criminal gangs.

The raids were said to have been particularly focused on that city along with nearby Wuppertal.

Germany's WDR broadcaster reported that the network of money smugglers is said to have transferred over €100 million from illegal transactions to Turkey and Syria, and possibly funneled to terror groups.

Chance incident launches probe

The investigation is said to have started with a chance encounter, according the the news organization WDR.

Customs officers stepped in to help when a car was driven into a ditch at a highway exit near the German-Dutch border.

They offered to help two men who appeared slightly injured but refused any assistance. Realizing that something was wrong, they took a closer look at the car and discovered a gym bag with €300,000 ($almost 350,000) inside.