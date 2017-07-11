Germany: Police raid suspected jewelry thieves

German police arrested three men in swoops targeting a suspected gang of jewelry thieves early Thursday.
A police statement said the raids followed an investigation lasting months and involved more than 300 officers, including criminal police and special operations commandos.
Three alleged gang members — aged 35, 38 and 51 — were arrested during searches of 27 premises in the states of Berlin, Brandenburg and Lower Saxony, police said. Nine other suspects — aged between 22 and 61 — are being investigated.
Well-planned, violent robberies
According to police, the group had been active since 2018, targeting apartments, family homes and a jewelry store in a series of often violent burglaries. They allegedly carried out the robberies dressed up as police officers, and tied up their victims up at gunpoint.
The suspects also appeared to have planned their crimes extremely carefully and "did not shy away from using violence," the police statement said.
In total, they stole more than €1 million ($1.2 million) in cash, watches and jewelry, the statement added. Some of the goods were later sold to a jewelry store.
Police also found two firearms, various pistols and 1.5 kilograms (3.3 pounds) of marijuana in the raids.
A treasure chest robbed
The unique jewel sets were the special attraction of the Green Vault. Among the stolen pieces are the diamond jewelry of former Saxon queens, a military star of the Polish Order of the White Eagle, and a diamond-encrusted sword. They were kept in display cases that the thieves broke into in November 2019.
-
Star of the Order of the White Eagle
The ornate breast star was made in 1746-49 by goldsmith Jean Jacques Pallard using diamonds, rubies, gold and silver. Receiving the star was a rare honor: By the time Saxon Elector and King of Poland Augustus II the Strong died in 1733, he had appointed only 40 Knights to the Order of the White Eagle.
-
A fancy hair decoration
An aigrette is a type of hair ornament. This piece, a stolen item from the collection in Dresden, was designed in the shape of a sun. It was made at some point between 1782 and 1807 and belongs to the collection of brilliant jewelry owned by the former queens of Saxony. It consists of 127 diamonds and is constructed of silver.
-
Not your average sword
This over-the-top sword hilt was designed by several jewelers in the 18th century. It consists of nine larger diamonds and 770 smaller ones, as well as a number of silver, gold, steel and velvet elements. What happened to it after the theft is anyone's guess.
-
A sign of wealth in the Baroque period
Saxony's ruler Augustus II the Strong (1670-1733) wanted to create artistic gesamtkunstwerk, mixed artistic forms, in Dresden during his reign. Between 1723 and 1730, he had a Baroque building erected to express his vision of wealth and power. This palace, now the Green Vault museum, reflects this opulent vision and to this day remains full of significant works of art and valuable jewels.
-
Time traveling in the White Silver Room
The White Silver Room is one of eight chambers that comprise the Green Vault. Visiting the collection is like traveling back in time to the Baroque era, as one browses the 3,000 objects in the collection. The Green Vault opened to the public as early as 1724. Visitors were only allowed to enter in small groups and, according to the king's wish, "with clean clothing."
-
August the Strong: Patron of the arts and lover of excess
Augustus II the Strong had his Dresden residence expanded according to the French model. He held court in the style of Louis XIV, depleting Saxony's finances in the process. The coat of arms of the elector of Saxony can still be found in the ornate building.
Author: Sabine Oelze