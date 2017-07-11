Germany: Police on alert for possible May Day violence

Germany braced itself on Saturday for outbreaks of violence as protests were anticipated across the country to mark May Day.

The first of May, the annual holiday for workers' rights, is typically heralded by loud protests and crowded streets. But this year, with many people unhappy at the coronavirus restrictions currently in place, including a curfew in almost all of Germany from 10 p.m., authorities are on increased alert.

Left meets right

Thousands of police officers have been placed on standby ahead of the protests, with possible unrest emerging among both left- and right-wing demonstrators.

While the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) was holding its main rally in Hamburg on the eve of Labor Day under the banner "Solidarity is the Future," the main focus for authorities lay elsewhere.

More than 5,000 officers will be on the streets of Berlin, where past May Day rallies have been accompanied by disorder, particularly after nightfall.

Authorities in the German capital are expecting up to 10,000 people to take part in a left-wing march starting from 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Saturday.

Querdenken concerns

An afternoon demonstration by the (Lateral Thinking) group, which opposes the government's coronavirus strategy, is also anticipated in Berlin.

Police spokesperson Thilo Cablitz told news agency DPA that officers from across the country would be brought in.

The eastern city of Leipzig has already put a stop to three demonstrations that sought registration, as required under German law. Authorities banned the gatherings due to the pandemic restrictions, yet there were several other demos still under consideration.

Among those banned were a rally by planned by the Third Path party, a right-wing faction, and a cycle convoy organized by the Leipzig 2021 movement which is opposed to the restrictive measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Third Path demonstrations were also banned in the eastern cities of Zwickau and Plauen.

In Hanover, police set up protection zones for journalists in response to attacks on reporters in the past by angry Querdenken protesters.