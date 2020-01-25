Germany: Police officers injured in protests against ban on leftist website

Thirteen police officers sustained minor injuries in the eastern German city of Leipzig on Saturday when protesters pelted them with stones and fireworks during a demonstration against the banning of a leftist website.

Eleven officers were attacked with stones and glass bottles and two sustained injuries from fireworks.

The protest began peacefully in front of the Federal Administrative Courthouse in the largest city in Saxony, where a lawsuit against the ban is due to be heard later this week.

Read more: German police called after store sells 'Nazi beer'

Protesters later moved towards Connewitz, a neighborhood favored by the alternative left scene, where the altercation began, police said.

Watch video 26:06 Share 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall: What happened to the euphoria? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Se2N 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall: What happened to the euphoria?

Demonstrators damaged the windows of several cars and nearby buildings. Journalists on the scene also reported receiving threats.

Six people were arrested. The police could not say whether any protesters had been injured.

Around 1,600 people, according to police figures, had gathered for the demonstration in Leipzig to protest a ban of the online leftist platform "linksunten.indymedia.org." Only 500 had been expected. Leftists groups and online activists had mobilized their followings for the protest.

Saturday's violence followed clashes during a similar protest in Connewitz on New Year's Eve that left several police officers injured.

'Destination for left-wing extremism'

Germany's Interior Ministry blocked the web platform in 2017, saying the site was the most influential internet forum for violent left-wing extremists in Germany.

Saxony's Interior Minister Roland Wöller on Sunday condemned the violence, saying that those who attack journalists and police officers also attack freedom of opinion and peace within the community.

"We won't allow Leipzig to become a focal point for all violent left-wing extremists in Germany."

A federal court will hear a case against the ban on the website on Wednesday.

10 reasons for Leipzig Out and about Leipzig is booming - the city is currently growing by over 10,000 new inhabitants per year. Young people in particular are drawn here. They are what makes-up the young and creative charm of the place. For instance on the Karl-Liebknecht-Straße, known locally as KarLi. Here you find a mix of bars, unusual shops and some adventurous lofts in former factory buildings.

10 reasons for Leipzig Happening Plagwitz A point of attraction for young people is the Plagwitz district with its Karl-Heine-Strasse. Here city's unfinished charm is evident: new pubs have opened next to former factories and cheap studios and offices attract artists and start-up companies, while graffiti adorns the buildings that have not yet been developed. Many art, culture and street events take place here, like 'Westpaket'.

10 reasons for Leipzig Something for every taste In Plagwitz Dr. Seltsam or Dr.Strange, lives up to its name. During the day bicycles are repaired here but come evening the little shop turns into a make-shift bar. Those who prefer to hit the town in their glad rags tend to head to Club L1. Electronic beat or indie rock places can be found mainly in the south and west of the city, where locations include the Distillery or Conne Island.

10 reasons for Leipzig Charm of decay The many vacant areas in the city leave room for new ideas to develop. Typical are former industrial buildings which are now used as a location for parties and events. But there are many factory buildings that remain empty and unused - which in itself can be a fascinating derelict discovery of its own.

10 reasons for Leipzig Art instead of cotton A renowned example of innovative development is the conversion of a former cotton mill factory building. With studios, galleries and exhibitions this is the epicenter of Leipzig's art scene. The "Eigen und Art" gallery is based in this compound. It made the "New Leipzig School", a modern art movement, known internationally. Neo Rauch being the most famous representative of this movement.

10 reasons for Leipzig Modern university with a long tradition Leipzig is a popular student city. Leipzig University was founded in 1409, making it the second oldest in Germany. Famous poets like Gotthold Ephraim Lessing and Johann Wolfgang von Goethe studied here. The centrally located main building of the university with the church - since 2012 with a new look - brings student life into the heart of the city.

10 reasons for Leipzig From mining industry to water resort Everything here can be reached by bicycle, including the man-made lakes surrounding Leipzig, of which there are a fair number. A popular gathering place is the Cospudener Lake. Originally this was a deep opencast mine. It was later flooded and made into a swimming lake. Its shore is where you'll find Saxony's longest sandy beach!

10 reasons for Leipzig Places to breathe deeply Leipzig's inner city has many green areas, like the Lene-Voigt-Park (pictured) and the Clara-Zetkin-Park, which get a lot of use in good weather, especially during the summer months. Predominantly young people spend their time here playing volleyball, barbequing or simply lounging in a hammock.

10 reasons for Leipzig The Wave Gothic Festival Every year at Pentecost an extraordinary spectacle happens in Leipzig's parks. Thousands of black-clad people flock to the Wave Gothic Festival - the biggest of its kind in the world. For three days participating "goths" put themselves on show while also attending concerts and parties. But not all of them wear just black - the outfits include opulent Victorian dresses, wigs and artistic headwear.

10 reasons for Leipzig Bach, choirs and modern rock Leipzig, home to the Gewandhaus concert hall and orchestra as well as the famous Thomaner boys choir, is a city of music. Guided tours let you know that composer Johann Sebastian Bach lived and worked in here from 1723 until 1750. Leipzig is also where the Prinzen come from, one of Germany's most successful bands. Music, alternative living, young people - yeah, you could say Leipzig rocks! Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg



kp/mm (AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.