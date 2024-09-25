Germany: Police investigate blast at Cologne cafe

One suspect turned himself in after an overnight explosion in Cologne with another one still on the run, according to police. It was not clear if the latest blast is part of the apparent wave of drug-related violence.

Police in Cologne said Wednesday they were investigating an explosion that tore through a cafe in the early hours of the morning.

The blast took place shortly before 3 a.m. local time (0100 UTC) in the northwestern district of Pesch, according to police.

The cafe, which occupies the ground floor of an apartment building, reportedly went up in flames.

Around 20 people were evacuated from the building, while two residents were treated for suspected smoke inhalation, a spokesperson said.

Authorities said no lives were lost in the overnight blast Image: Sascha Thelen/picture alliance/dpa

Suspect surrenders to police

Hours after the incident, police said a suspect accompanied by a lawyer had handed himself in.

A search is currently underway for a second suspect.

Authorities said initial findings from their investigation suggested the blast was not linked to a series of explosions that have hit different locations in Cologne in recent weeks.

Last week, there were two blasts in the city center in the space of three days.

Police say they believe the explosions may be linked to rival gangs involved in the illegal drug trade.

"There are obviously unpaid bills in the milieu that are still being settled," Michael Esser, the head of Cologne's criminal investigation department, said last week, calling the violence "unprecedented."

nm/dj (AFP, dpa)