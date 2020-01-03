Germany: Police in Gelsenkirchen shoot dead knife-wielding attacker

The alleged perpetrator was attacking officers when he was shot by police in Gelsenkirchen. Authorities said the man had a knife behind his back, and they warned him several times before opening fire.
Police in Germany have shot dead a man who was trying to assail police officers with a knife in the west German city of Gelsenkirchen.
The man hit a patrol car with an object and sought to charge at officers standing by the vehicle "with a raised object," a police spokesman told news agency Agence France-Presse on Sunday.
Police also said the attacker had a knife behind his back and called out, warning him to stop his assault. However, these demands fell on deaf ears and a 23-year-old policeman shot and killed the potential assailant.
Germany's top police institution revised the county's terror level over the weekend , citing possible terror attacks following the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.
Many states are on high alert following a series of Islamist attacks, including a truck rampage at a Berlin Christmas market in 2016 that killed 12 people.
Similar attack in France
Meanwhile, in France, also on Sunday, police shot and injured a man who had rushed towards police officers wielding a knife screaming "Allahu akbar" (God is greatest), local officials said.
The incident occurred in the city of Metz and the local public prosecutor's office said it was communicating with the French anti-terrorism prosecutor's department, while Interior Minister Christophe Castaner confirmed an investigation had already begun.
"I praise the quick thinking of the @PoliceNat57 (Moselle police force), which intervened to apprehend the individual. A
probe is underway to determine the precise motivation and circumstances behind the act," Castaner tweeted.
The prosecutor's office said the suspect suffered gunshot wounds to the upper leg. It added that he was already on a list for links to militant groups.
The Metz incident is the second to occur in France in the space of two days after a man went on a knife spree in Villejuif, on the outskirts of Paris, killing one person and wounding two others. He was subsequently shot dead by officers.
jsi/cmk (dpa, AFP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The US assassinated Iran's top army general Qassem Soleimani by drone strike on Friday. DW takes a look at how Germany's domestic press reported the news. (03.01.2020)
The country's top police institution fears Israeli and US facilities could be targeted by terrorists following the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Many German states are already on high alert. (04.01.2020)
Emergency services in Germany's Harz mountain region were called out when a man celebrating the new year got stuck in a chimney. Police said they were unsure about how the man got there. (01.01.2020)
Ilse, 85, still refers to her father as "daddy," and gets annoyed when someone says she should be ashamed of him. He had Germany's interests at heart, emphasized the daughter of the Nazi Erich von dem Bach-Zelewski. (02.01.2020)
Ursula Heinen-Esser has expressed her dismay at the accessibility of the products that resulted in the inferno. More than 30 animals, including a number of apes, were killed in the disaster on New Year's Eve. (05.01.2020)
A fire has destroyed one of Germany's culinary institutions, the Schwarzwaldstube. The Black Forest eatery has held on to its award of three Michelin stars for longer than any other restaurant in Germany. (05.01.2020)
From consolidating Iranian influence in Iraq to waging war against the "Islamic State" in Syria, General Qassem Soleimani was an instrumental figure for Iranian aspirations in the region. DW examines his life. (03.01.2020)